Man who stole Quarrington Hill car with child in back to have sentence reviewed
The prison sentence given to a man who stole a car with a two-year-old child in the back is being reviewed.
Luke James Joyce, 27, was jailed for 30 months in November for the kidnap in Quarrington Hill near Durham.
The car was found abandoned three miles away and the girl was unhurt.
The Attorney General said a request had been made for the sentence to be considered under the unduly lenient scheme and a decision would be reached within 28 days.
Joyce, from Peterlee, was also banned from driving for 51 months by Durham Crown Court after admitting driving while disqualified and aggravated vehicle taking as well as kidnap.
