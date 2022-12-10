Lung cancer screening trial finds 17 cases in North Tyneside
Seventeen lives have been saved by a screening pilot in North Tyneside to detect the early stages of lung cancer, health chiefs said.
The NHS Northumbria trial to screen at risk patients will now be extended.
Lung cancer does not usually cause noticeable symptoms until it has spread, so doctors say early diagnosis is important to save lives.
Barbara Short found she had lung cancer from a screening and received life-saving treatment.
"I just thought thank God they found it, I had no idea that I might have had lung cancer," the 69-year-old said.
"I was invited along for early screening because I'm an ex-smoker and have COPD, so I thought 'why not?'
"I wouldn't have gone to the doctors as I had no symptoms. I had a cough I would've thought it was the COPD, or a chest infection, I would never have thought it was cancer," Mrs Short added.
She was one of a number of people aged over 55 and living in Wallsend who took part in the screening trial.
In total 420 people had a scan and early stage lung cancer was found in 17.
David Cooper, consultant respiratory physician for Northumbria Healthcare, said: "While that might not sound like a huge number - in terms of a pick-up rate it's really positive and we're really pleased with it.
"Those 17 patients have all gone on to have effectively curative treatments of either an operation to remove their cancer or high-dose radiotherapy to kill their cancer."
Funding has been secured from Northumberland County Council to roll the scheme out across Northumberland.
It is expected 9,000 people will be invited for early screening over the next two years.
Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer deaths in the UK, accounting for about a fifth of cases.
Symptoms include a persistent cough, chest infection and breathlessness, although there are usually no signs in the early stages.
