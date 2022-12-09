Newcastle Whey Aye wheel doubts mount amid delays
Mounting doubts surround plans to build Europe's biggest observation wheel in Newcastle.
Dubbed the "Whey Aye" wheel, the 460ft (140m) structure on Spillers Wharf would be taller than the London Eye.
Work had been due to begin in 2020 but has been repeatedly delayed.
Developers behind the £100m project say they remain committed to it, but a lease agreement for the land lapsed in July and planning permission is due to expire in June 2023.
As well as the big wheel, the development is due to feature a 39ft (12m) human-shaped statue called The Geordie Giant, a virtual golf club, and a family entertainment centre.
World Wheel Company said earlier this year the scheme had been hit by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
In a new statement, it told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it remained in talks with Newcastle City Council.
"As ever, we and our funding partners remain totally committed to building a world-class leisure destination development that will create jobs and drive continued investment for the city and its people."
In a social media post in September the company's chief executive, Phil Lynagh, accused new council leader Nick Kemp of "killing our planned development which would create hundreds of jobs in the Byker and Walker constituencies".
Mr Kemp, of Labour, previously described it as "environmentally destructive" and in 2019 said developers had shown "absolute contempt" to residents in his Byker ward.
When approached for comment, the council declined to confirm whether its new leadership team supported the project.
It said cabinet members would "be consulted at the appropriate time in the process" with recommendations from the property team "made to the leadership once the required information is received from the developer and accurately assessed".
