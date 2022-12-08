Sunderland murder: £10k offered to find Alexander Carr
- Published
A £10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a man police want to speak to about a murder.
Northumbria Police are seeking Alexander Carr after a woman in her 40s was found dead inside an address on Brady Street, Sunderland, shortly before 12:30 GMT on Saturday.
Crimestoppers said information about Mr Carr could be reported to them anonymously.
Both the charity and police said the 32-year-old should not be approached.
A Crimestoppers spokesman said Mr Carr had links to Newcastle city centre, Jesmond and Sunderland.
Fleur Brown, North East regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: "It is crucial that Alexander Carr is located as soon as possible as he is a key person that police need to speak to in connection with this murder.
"Extensive inquiries have since been ongoing to locate Mr Carr, who is believed to be actively evading arrest despite knowing he is wanted."
Supt Lyn Peart warned people "not to approach Carr and instead alert police if you have seen him".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.