Fire services urges caution over heating amid cold snap
- Published
People are being warned by firefighters to "be careful" when choosing alternative ways to heat their home amid the cold snap.
Damaged electric blankets and heaters left on overnight have already caused fires elsewhere, the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said.
It comes as parts of north-east England are set to see temperatures drop with snow and ice over the weekend.
Some UK homes have been "destroyed," leaving families homeless.
TWFRS said it had seen examples of people trying to stay warm, while reducing their energy consumption.
However, it said lives could be put at risk, people left without a home and significantly out of pocket, if they do not remain vigilant.
That includes the use of electric blankets if they are damaged, or have been rolled up in a cupboard for a number of years, or if they are used with hot water bottles.
It also includes failing to ensure chimneys have been swept before they are used for the first time over winter and not ensuring smoke alarms are fitted, tested and working.
Although there have not been any serious incidents in the region, the fire service said there had been blazes in London, Oxford and the West Midlands in recent weeks.
'Lives at risk'
Steve Thomas, group manager and the head of TWFRS's Prevention and Education Department, said it is already a "difficult time of year" for many, even without the added pressures of the cost-of-living crisis.
He urged people to "look out for vulnerable friends, families and neighbours", and said free home visits can be arranged to ensure their home is safe.
"We want people to follow our simple fire safety tips and, if you have any concerns, please don't hesitate to contact us if you need additional advice," Mr Thomas added.
