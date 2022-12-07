A1 Northumberland dualling decision delay 'disappointing'
Campaigners calling for a dualling of the A1 in Northumberland say they are disappointed at the government's delaying of a decision for nine months.
Plans to make a 13-mile stretch between Morpeth and Alnwick dual carriageway had been due to be decided on Monday.
But Transport Minister Huw Merriman said it would now be made in September 2023 for "consideration of environmental matters".
The decision has been delayed twice before for the same reason.
Northumberland County Councillor Isabel Hunter said dualling the road would have had huge benefits, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Liberal Democrat Ms Hunter, who represents Berwick West with Ord and runs a haulage business, said: "It's disappointing for business and for tourists. It is going to be a benefit for everyone if we can just get this decided.
"It's very disappointing that it's been pushed back again. You think 'are they just going to delay again next time'?"
Northumberland County Council's Conservative administration has urged the government to make a decision as soon as possible.
A spokesman for Northumberland Conservatives said: "The A1 is an absolute priority for Northumberland residents, our county council and our MPs. We continue to make the case for this work to proceed as quickly as feasible.
"We do not share any view that further studies are required.
"The studies have been undertaken to support the planning application. That planning application process needs to be closed out quickly so works can progress."
If approved, the scheme would involve dualling eight miles of the A1 to a dual carriageway between Morpeth and Felton, as well as a further five miles between Alnwick and Ellingham.
