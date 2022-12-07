Sunderland death: Police appeal to find Alexander Carr
- Published
Police are hunting a man over the death of a woman they are treating as suspicious.
The woman in her 40s was found dead inside an address on Brady Street, Sunderland, shortly before 12:30 GMT on Saturday.
Northumbria Police is asking for help to trace Alexander Carr as a "key individual who they want to speak to".
Supt Lyn Peartria warned people "not to approach Carr and instead alert police if you have seen him".
'Actively evading arrest'
She said: "Please take a close look at his image - if you think you have seen him or know where he may be, please get in touch with us immediately."
The 32-year-old has links to Newcastle city centre, Jesmond and Sunderland and the force said searches were taking place at a number of addresses.
Police are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact them.
Officers believe he knows he is wanted and "may be actively evading arrest".
