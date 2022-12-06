Northumberland farming under acute pressure, report finds
Growing financial pressure may mean fewer farms and less food production, a report into the future of agriculture in Northumberland found.
The sector is under "particularly acute" pressure, according to the county council-commissioned study.
Upland farms are particularly reliant on subsidies, which are being reformed.
About half of farms are tenancies, the highest proportion in England, and the report suggests more may be taken back to focus on things like forestry.
The Future of Farming report suggested there would be a future emphasis on low-carbon manufacturing and food production, large-scale tree planting and balancing the future interests of estate landowners and tenant farmers.
Report author Professor Sally Shortall, from Newcastle University, said: "What is worrying is an environmental land management scheme that's moving farming towards greater environmental farming and a fear tenancies in Northumberland may be taken back in hand for forestry or other measures which could see tenant farmers lose their land.
"Through these discussions we can better understand the challenges and opportunities faced by our farming communities."
Since Brexit there is a new way of running subsidies and policies.
More details are expected in the new year but environmental land-management schemes (Elms) are to be retained which will see subsidies awarded around environmental work undertaken by farmers.
Tenant livestock farmer Billy Allen, from near Alnwick, said: "Tenant farming has taken a huge amount of hurt since the demise of a single farm payment, rents have gone up and it's very difficult to justify rents with the returns we're getting."
Robert Bradbury, who farms near Lowick, said: "Feed, fertiliser, fuel and the cost of living are all affecting us and we have no control over the end price, unlike other industries who can put up the price of their end products, we can't".
Northumberland Council leader, Glen Sanderson, who is also a farmer, said: "When there is level of despondency, uncertainty and confusion about what the future is, I thought it was right we suggested to council that we had a commission and they agreed to that.
"Farming is such a huge part of our identity here in Northumberland and we need to fully support our farming communities to become more sustainable."
