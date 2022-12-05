Bald Newcastle dog which looked like a seal makes recovery
A puppy whose untreated skin disease made her look like a seal has made a full recovery and is looking for a home, the RSPCA has said.
Staffordshire bull terrier Pearl was four months old when she was rescued from a home in Newcastle.
She had a serious skin disease which caused her constant irritation and total fur loss.
Her previous owners were prosecuted and admitted causing unnecessary suffering, the RSPCA said.
Inspector Rowena Proctor said she could see the dog was bald and "very underweight" as soon as she got to Pearl's home in April.
The animal was taken to Felledge Animal Centre where she was given medication and a special diet which put her "well on the road to recovery" within two weeks, Ms Proctor said.
"The transformation she has undergone is absolutely amazing. She looked more like a seal than a puppy when I rescued her - now she looks just how you would expect and is so healthy and happy," she said.
"She is full of energy and life and is very excitable and also very loving too.
"She will be available for rehoming soon once she has finished her medication and has had a little bit more training."
She said she fears the RSPCA may face more neglect-related call-outs as "the cost of living crisis bites", adding: "We expect more animals will be neglected and abandoned by owners who can no longer afford to care for them."
The RSPCA has opened a telephone helpline to support callers and a dedicated Cost of Living Hub with practical help and advice on the website.
