Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow
A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow.
Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016.
The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday cottage at Swinhoe Farm, near Belford.
On Friday at Newcastle Crown Court, JM Nixon and Son denied failing to ensure the health and safety of persons other than employees.
It is alleged it failed to make sure people were not exposed to risks from the movement of cattle.
A trial, which could last about eight days, has been listed to start in November.
An inquest in 2020 heard Mrs Clode, originally from Londonderry but living in Ashton-under-Lyne, was "thrown like a ragdoll" when the cow flipped her over a fence.
She was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary but died two days later.
Her family described her as a "wonderful woman, mother and grandmother".
