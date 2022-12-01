Newcastle e-scooter trial extended until May 2024
The e-scooter rental scheme in Newcastle has been extended for a further 18 months until May 2024.
The orange Neuron vehicles arrived in the city in February 2021 on a 12-month trial which was then extended by nine months earlier this year.
Newcastle City Council said discounts would be introduced to make the service more affordable as well as designated parking stations.
More than 100 parking stations will be created with riders required to end their journey at one of those spots to try to avoid the scooters blocking pavements or causing a hazard.
Jane Byrne, the cabinet member who oversees transport and environmental issues for Newcastle City Council, said it had been "clear that many people have found the trial beneficial".
'Improve experience'
"We know that there have been concerns about some riders not using or parking the scooters in a safe, responsible or considerate manner and Neuron has worked closely with us, with local councillors and communities to understand and address these issues," she said.
"I'm pleased that this has resulted in new arrangements that will allow people to continue to benefit from the e-scooters and also improve the experience for others."
New concession passes, with discounts of up to 50%, are being introduced as part of the council's plans to make the service more accessible to people on lower incomes.
Cormac Quinn, UK general manager at Neuron Mobility, said the scooters had "become an important part of the city transport mix" with riders having travelled more than 900,000 miles in total.
