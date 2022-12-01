Fire severely damages Haltwhistle working men's club
- Published
A fire has severely damaged a working men's club and caused the evacuation of a number of homes.
The alarm was raised at about 02:00 GMT when a blaze took hold at the building in Haltwhistle, Northumberland.
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said the flames were under control by 08:20 but crews would be on scene and roads would be closed for hours.
There were no reports of casualties and the cause will be investigated, brigade manager Richard Leighton said.
A brigade spokesman said a number of people in neighbouring properties were "evacuated to a nearby pub for welfare".
Video footage from overnight fire at #Haltwhistle Working Men's Club, which is now under control. Roads are closed. Please avoid area.— Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service (@NlandFRS) December 1, 2022
Latest here >> https://t.co/pvWV3jsQON pic.twitter.com/WT3G0FPH8a
Mr Leighton said: "The building has been severely damaged by fire with a partial collapse of the gable end.
"We've been working closely with Northumbria Police and the utility companies to make the building safe and we will be here for some time to fully extinguish the fire.
"I'd like to thank the local community for their support and understanding while we remain on scene and remind people to avoid the area."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.