Housing estate approved for Wolsingham steelworks site
- Published
Plans for 151 homes on the site of a former steelworks have been approved.
Durham County Council granted outline planning permission for the scheme at Wolsingham, which would also see old offices renovated for shops or cafes.
Four people objected and the countryside conversation charity CPRE and neighbouring Weardale Railway also raised concerns.
More detailed plans will need to be approved within three years before building can begin.
CPRE said it had "concern" and "doubt" about the sustainability of the houses, with a lack of jobs for residents meaning homeowners would have to commute elsewhere.
According to the council's planning report, one resident said there were already enough homes in Wolsingham, with extra houses putting a strain on services, while another said the A689 Durham Road was already "dangerously congested".
The Weardale Railway, which has large workshops neighbouring the site, raised concerns around the "need to ensure the ongoing operation of this facility whilst ensuring future residents are protected from noise, odour and dust associated with the depot".
One person wrote a letter of support welcoming development "in light of the condition of the site".
Weardale county councillor Anita Savory said local people had "long awaited some form of housing on the site" which is "an eyesore", adding: "Any regeneration would be welcomed."
Durham County Council approved the scheme on the condition developer BXB make a £224,000 contribution for off-site recreation areas, £10,000 for improving road safety and ensure 10% of the homes were classed as affordable.
The steelworks opened in the 1860s and was in operation until 2008.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.