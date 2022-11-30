Stanley rape: E-fit of suspect released by police
Detectives investigating the rape of a man have released an e-fit of a suspect they want to trace over the attack near a dog-walking spot in County Durham.
The victim was raped in South Stanley Woods, near Pawsome Dog Park, on 16 July between 17:30 and 18:30.
Durham Police said it wanted to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen someone near the river there.
Potential witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers with information.
