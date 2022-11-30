Rehomed Gateshead wallaby Choppy dies from pneumonia
- Published
A wallaby rehomed at a zoo after being on the loose in Gateshead has died.
The marsupial, named Choppy by vets after being seen several times in the Chopwell area in October, was taken to Northumberland College Zoo at Kirkley Hall.
The zoo has announced he died unexpectedly on Thursday from "pneumonia resulting from an underlying and historic condition".
It said it was "devastating news" for everyone involved in his rescue.
Choppy was rehomed after being contained by volunteers from a lost dog team who set up a large dog trap in a "secluded area".
Before its capture the wallaby was thought to have been "bedding down in someone's garden," according to Blyth Wildlife Rescue.
Lead medic Teri Charlton said it had been at risk of being hit by a vehicle or coming to harm in other ways.
It had been hoped Choppy would settle into his "forever home" at the zoo where he was integrated with two resident female wallabies.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.