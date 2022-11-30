Dozens of Pelton headstones damaged in vandalism spate
Dozens of headstones in a County Durham cemetery have been damaged or knocked over in a bout of vandalism.
Durham County Council said it is increasing patrols of Pelton Cemetery in Chester-le-Street and Durham Police is investigating.
The damage was reported on Monday and work is beginning to reinstate headstones.
Councillor Mark Wilkes said the attack on at least 36 graves was "devastating" and affected a "number of families".
The cabinet member for neighbourhoods said: "We are appalled that anyone would seek to cause damage to headstones.
"We are supporting the families that have been affected and are in the process of contacting them about the reinstatement of the headstones."
Insp Lee Morris said inquiries were "ongoing" and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
