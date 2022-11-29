Metro: Three-month South Tyneside closure extended by a week
A three-month project to upgrade the Metro line in South Tyneside, which has seen no trains running between Pelaw and South Shields, is to be extended by up to a week.
Work to convert an existing freight line had initially been due for completion by Friday.
Metro operator Nexus said engineers needed extra time to complete the final stretch of overhead power lines and test safety signals.
It has apologised to customers.
A replacement bus service will continue running to all stations in the area until the work, known as the Metro Flow scheme, is complete.
Major projects director Cathy Massarella said: "We'll keep customers updated on what day next week the line will re-open.
"Metro Flow involves converting a freight line for Metro trains with both sharing the track in future. It is essential we do not rush the re-opening, so we must complete and test new signal systems fully before passenger services operate."
Nexus said the scheme, which has a budget of £104m, is the longest and biggest single project it has undertaken on the original Metro network since it was completed in 1984.
A 2.8-mile (4.6km) stretch of track has been replaced and new overhead line and signalling installed to remove three sections of single-track between Pelaw and Bede stations.
