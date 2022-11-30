Wallsend town centre levelling up images revealed
- Published
Images of a transformed North Tyneside town have been released ahead of a decision over £19m of levelling up funding.
North Tyneside Council said several streets in Wallsend town centre would be opened up with wider pavements and the removal of "tired and dated" paving and seating.
A "pocket garden" is also set to be included.
A decision on the bid had been due in October but was delayed.
Several areas have been identified as priorities for redevelopment including Segedunum, Wallsend Town Square, Station Road and High Street East and West where bollards could be removed, the council said.
Elected mayor Norma Redfern said the authority had major plans but was limited in what it could do without the extra government funds.
"What people have to understand is we don't have that kind of resource to do this work," she said.
"We win the bids and we get the money to make those differences. It's really upsetting for me when a resident says 'you're spending all our council tax on that horrible whatever'.
"That's not what we are doing, we can't do anything until we get funding from outside."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Chirton councillor Hannah Johnson welcomed the regeneration proposals as "a really exciting opportunity".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.