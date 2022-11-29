Rare toy book found in Northumberland sells for £1,600 at auction
A collection of tiny French toy books - one of only four known in the world - found in a house clearance in north-east England has sold for £1,600.
The 19th Century copy of Les Portes Fermées, ou, Les Doubles Surprises - seven small booklets with pictures - was found in Northumberland.
Auctioneers said it was one of the most "extraordinary" books they had seen.
They added it was a "mystery" how it had ended up in the Tyne Valley.
The book - which had been expected to fetch up to £300 when it was sold in Newcastle on Tuesday - was among items from a house clearance donated to Tynedale Hospice at Home, which offers bereavement support to families.
Its decorative book sleeve opens to reveal seven tiny books of individual stories, all written in French.
It is thought they were written some time before 1840, although there is no official publication date.
Each story also has a coloured picture, including a concealed flap in the shape of a door.
When opened, the picture offers its "double surprise" as a secret picture is revealed when it is held up to the light.
Fred Wyrley-Birch, director of Newcastle-based Anderson and Garland Auctioneers, said not only was the book "charming and unusual" but it offered "something he had never seen before".
"All in all, this is one of the most extraordinary books we have ever offered for sale," he added.
"Quite how the item came into the possession of the donor is a mystery.
"The details of the publication are also mysterious. The illustrations, with their secretly-revealed pictures, make this delightful item particularly special."
Ashleigh Trotter, from the hospice charity, said they were "incredibly grateful" for items donated to them.
"This is a fascinating find with proceeds from the sale directly helping families across Tynedale, Ponteland and West Northumberland who need access to our hospice care services."
