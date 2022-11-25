North Tyneside crash: Tributes paid to man, 22, killed in crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a crash in North Tyneside.
Truman Hub, 22, died in hospital after the car he was a passenger in hit a lamppost on the A191 at New York in the early hours of Sunday.
His family and girlfriend said in a statement he was the "kindest-hearted person that will ever grace this earth".
A 22-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail.
In their tribute, the family said: "Truman was a courageous and kind soul who went the extra mile for those that he cared about.
"He will be deeply missed by many and the world will truly never be the same again - but we will hold the memory of him close to our hearts every day.
"You were the best younger brother and son. We love and miss you."
His girlfriend, Lauren, added: "Rest easy my beautiful boyfriend. Thank you for giving me the best memories of my life and filling my heart with so much love.
"Words can't describe how much I am going to miss your beautiful smile, contagious laugh and your silly, goofy personality. You are truly the kindest-hearted person that will ever grace this earth.
"Our love will never end."
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "It's clear just how loved Truman was and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this devastating time.
"We're desperate to get them the answers they deserve and are asking anybody with information, or who saw the collision, to get in touch."
