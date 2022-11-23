Northumbria Police vow to clamp down on anti-social e-bike use
The anti-social use of electric bikes has been dubbed "the new scourge" by a senior police officer.
South Tyneside councillors have already referred to the vehicles as "silent assassins", with the issue raised again at a community meeting.
"They're fleeing along the streets and just missing people," said Sgt Rob Lloyd, of Northumbria Police.
He stated that where possible police would seize electric bikes which were being ridden inappropriately.
Concerns over e-bikes were discussed at the East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum during an update on motorcycle disorder.
'Frightening speed'
"We're not hearing them but they're still causing the same level of disorder, they're fleeing along the streets and just missing people, they're riding the wrong way up roads and are still tearing the grass up," Sgt Lloyd said.
"They're causing the same issues [as off-road motorbikes] but we're not getting as many reports in about them. However, they're just as bad.
"That's the new scourge unfortunately.
"These new super electric ones that go 50mph-60mph are absolutely silent," said Sgt Lloyd.
"It's frightening how fast they can go and we have had reports of young people, or whoever is riding them, coming off and getting horrific injuries."
Parents have also been warned ahead of Christmas about e-scooters being used illegally by children, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"Let's be under no illusion that a lot of them are kids on scooters, they're 11, 12 and 13-year-old thinking it's fine," Sgt Lloyd added.
"Parents are oblivious and are buying very expensive electric scooters thinking it's a toy, and that their kids can go to school on it and that it's good for the environment.
"But as soon as the motor rating goes up, it's illegal".
The law around e-scooters is under review but currently only those rented as part of government-backed trials can be used on public roads.
Private e-scooters are banned from use unless on private land.
