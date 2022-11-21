Conor McPherson: Soldier died on exercise after flawed Army safety planning
A soldier shot while training died by accident after the Army failed to ensure a night-time exercise was safely planned, an inquest jury concluded.
Private Conor McPherson, 24, was fatally injured in 2016 at Otterburn, Northumberland.
Northumberland Coroner Andrew Hetherington heard Pte McPherson, from Paisley, Renfrewshire, was mistaken for a target by another soldier behind him.
A report had identified a number of failings in the run-up to the incident.
The Defence Safety Authority's Service Inquiry report, published in 2017, also stated that soldiers using live rounds had been stumbling about in the dark.
'Man down'
Pte McPherson served with The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland.
He had been taking part in field training known as Exercise Wessex Storm, which was split between Otterburn Training Area and Salisbury Plain.
The inquest heard he died at the scene from a single gunshot wound after a bullet perforated his helmet on the night of 22 August, 2016.
An investigation concluded it was "highly likely" the fatal shot was discharged by a soldier referred to as "Firer Two".
Other soldiers present told the court they heard gunfire and then a shout of "man down".
After the jury's verdict, the court heard "Firer Two" had been disciplined only two months before the fatal shooting for "negligent discharge".
It also emerged that the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is still considering further action against individuals following the death.
Craig Hassall KC, for the HSE, told the coroner nobody was charged with an offence after an investigation by the Royal Military Police, but it was still not known if any other action was taken.
The inquest had heard the Army is "trying to foster a culture of safety".
'Loved family life'
The coroner said Pte McPherson's father, Neil, had told the court the family had "struggled to comprehend what had happened to him" after hearing of his death.
Mr McPherson said he had been a "model son" who didn't drink or smoke and "loved family life".
"The family are immensely proud of him, he saw the Army as a challenge," he said.
The Army previously said it "deeply regrets" the death of the young soldier, which was "a terrible, terrible tragedy".
