Newcastle station: Travel warning after flooding cancels trains
Hundreds of people were left stranded at Newcastle railway station after services to Scotland were cancelled due to flooding.
There were huge queues for replacement buses on Friday, with passengers warned of delays of up to five hours.
Train operator LNER has issued further advice to people not to travel between Newcastle and Edinburgh on Saturday.
Passenger James Brownhill, from London, said: "I think I'm just going to have to stay in Newcastle tonight."
He added: "It's just chaos. But there's nothing you can do. If it's flooded, it's flooded."
A Met Office yellow rain warning has been extended until at least midnight for parts of Northumberland and Scotland, including the Scottish Borders, with an amber warning further north.
Queues spiralled around the station concourse and past the Royal Station Hotel.
LNER said due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Edinburgh, no trains would run for the remainder of Friday.
"The current estimate for the line to reopen is lunchtime on Saturday 19 November. After this time, a limited service will operate," a spokesperson said.
It comes as flooding on Thursday led to a fire at a substation near Pallion, Sunderland, causing a serious fault and stopping Metro services from travelling between Park Lane and South Hylton.
Passengers using the line have been warned to find alternative transport "for at least seven days".
