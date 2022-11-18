Sunderland man killed in crash lit up every room - family says
A father who died in a motorbike crash "lit up every room", his family has said in a tribute.
Korrin Reeves, from Sunderland, was killed when his bike crashed on Pennywell Industrial Estate in the city at about 19:00 GMT on Monday.
The 30-year-old was described as the "best dad" to his young daughter, a "loving" son and brother and a "friend to many".
Northumbria Police is investigating and has appealed for witnesses.
In a statement, Mr Reeves' family said: "Korrin was loved by everyone who met him - with a smile that lit up every room.
"He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, partner and friend to so many.
"He was also the best dad to his little girl."
Sgt Craig Bartle said: "It is clear just how loved Korrin was and our thoughts remain with his family as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.
"We are determined to get them the answers they deserve, and that's why I'm continuing to ask anybody who thinks they might know anything that can assist our investigation to get in touch."
Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who saw a motorbike being ridden on the A183 Chester Road around the areas of Grindon and Pennywell at the time.
