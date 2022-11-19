Restoration of Morpeth rail embankment completed
A £13.2m stabilisation of a 130-year-old rail embankment has been completed.
Trains on the East Coast mainline have been running at reduced speeds on the stretch near Morpeth station in Northumberland since February 2021 following a landslip.
More than 4km (2.5miles) of steel and 4,000 tonnes of concrete have been installed to secure the bankside.
Network Rail said the work had been "essential" and trains could run at normal speed again.
Jonny Ham, lead portfolio manager for Network Rail's East Coast route, said: "I'm very pleased that this essential work is now complete, allowing the embankment to remain safe with trains running at normal speed once again.
"I would like to thank everyone for bearing with us throughout the duration of the project."
