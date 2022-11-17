I'm A Celeb Lioness Jill Scott awarded freedom of Sunderland
Stuck in the Australian jungle, former Lioness Jill Scott has the freedom of Sunderland waiting if she ever yells: "I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here."
City councillors of all parties voted to grant her the honour, along with team-mate Steph Houghton and former Sunderland AFC captain Gary Bennett.
Councillor Julia Potts, who put their names forward, said Scott was "doing our region proud in the jungle".
Too busy playing keepy-upy and dancing, Scott could not be reached for comment.
Ms Potts said she was delighted "councillors from all parties and all parts of the city" had backed the proposal.
"As well as doing our region proud in the jungle at the moment, Jill Scott has represented our city and country impeccably - as has Steph Houghton," she said.
"Black Cats legend Gary Bennett is not only one of the people who have made the most appearances for our club, he continues to do sterling work in Wearside communities as well as with Show Racism the Red Card."
Part of the Euro 2022-winning team before her retirement in the summer, Sunderland-born Scott has proved popular in the ITV reality show.
She has boosted spirits by playing keep-upy with Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and performing dance routines with TV presenter Scarlette Douglas.
Before entering the jungle, Scott joked there might be friction with I'm A Celebrity presenters Ant and Dec, given "they are Newcastle fans and I am Sunderland".
The pair have been seen joking that Scott was lovely, "especially for someone from Sunderland".
City councillors unanimously voted to approve awarding Scott, Houghton and Bennett freedom of the city in recognition of their sporting achievements and for being role models for young people.
Ms Potts said she looked forward to Scott "bringing home the title of Queen of the Jungle to go with her nomination for freedom of the city of Sunderland".
