Sunderland bus strikes to continue as latest talks fail
- Published
Strikes by bus drivers in Sunderland are set to continue after the latest pay offer was rejected.
The GMB union said two-thirds of its members working at Stagecoach had turned down the deal because it was below the 10% it had asked for.
Almost 200 drivers have taken several days off on strike since last month.
Stagecoach North East has vowed to "leave no stone unturned" in pursuit of an agreement that would bring the industrial action to an end.
Earlier this month, the union said its workers wanted a rise of £14 per hour and claimed anything below that would amount to a real-terms pay cut amid rising costs.
GMB official Stuart Gilhespy said: "Drivers are in desperate need of a pay rise with the cost-of-living crisis.
"They've shown bravery in declining the offer in order to hold out for what they believe they're worth.
"Sunderland's drivers have seen workers in Stagecoach depots across the country receive double-digit pay rises - they want and deserve the same."
'Hurting our communities'
Stagecoach North East expressed disappointment that its latest pay offer had been dismissed.
It claimed the deal would have given drivers £13.10 an hour with immediate effect with an additional 4% backdated payment, and an enhanced overtime rate of £14.10 an hour.
An additional 5% increase would have been paid in June next year, taking the annual basic salary up to £27,000 a year, rising to about £29,000 in 2023.
Steve Walker, managing director of Stagecoach North East, said: "Strike action isn't in anybody's interests - it is hurting our communities and badly hitting the pockets of our drivers, and we know that a growing number of our employees want to see this dispute settled.
"We will leave no stone unturned in seeking a resolution that will bring an end to the ongoing strikes."
More action is planned around the Christmas period.
The company has repeatedly pledged to keep as many services running as possible through the strikes.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.