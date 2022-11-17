Blyth stabbing: James Rutherford admits murdering brother Gary Wilkie
- Published
A man has admitted stabbing and killing his brother in a town street.
James Rutherford, 35, pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court to the murder of Gary Wilkie, 46, in Blyth on 2 August.
Mr Wilkie died a short time after being found seriously wounded in the Northumberland town in the early hours of the morning.
Det Insp David Johnson of Northumbria Police said the case illustrated "the irreversible and devastating consequences of carrying a knife".
He said: "With the weight of evidence against Rutherford overwhelming, I am pleased he spared his family the anguish of having to prolong these proceedings further by taking this to trial."
Rutherford, of no fixed abode, also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 12 January.
The case coincides with Operation Sceptre, a national awareness week during which police are highlighting the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.
Officers are targeting suspects, carrying out searches and giving talks in schools and universities.
Knives can be surrendered at special collection points at police stations at Forth Banks, Middle Engine, Southwick, Bedlington, Millbank, Gateshead and Hexham.
