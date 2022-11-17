Cumbria Police enlist volunteer horse riders to try to reduce rural crime
Volunteers on horseback are helping police officers tackle crime across Cumbria's rural communities.
The six volunteers will use their own horses to work with officers in the Eden area to gather intelligence and report suspicious incidents.
The work will operate during the day, reaching areas which officers would only be able to reach "on foot".
With volunteers based in Appleby, Alston and Upper Eden, it is hoped the initiative will reduce rural crime.
Sgt Tamara Tatton from Cumbria Constabulary said: "The mounted volunteers will help support police officers to tackle rural crime by providing additional eyes and ears within the community, reporting suspicious vehicles, looking out for signs of wildlife crime and driving offences.
"The volunteers will patrol on their own horses in areas local to them and help us to reach rural areas which officers may not be able to reach with vehicles other than on foot."
Another aim of the trial is to help build relationships with vulnerable and isolated people in rural areas who might need advice on crime prevention.
'Brought to justice'
Joe Murray who is chair of Cumbria Neighbourhood Watch Association, said rural crime continued to be a "problem with serious consequences for farmers".
He added: "The project presents an opportunity to prevent and reduce crime and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice."
The volunteers' equipment is being funded by Cumbria Neighbourhood Watch and the National Farmers' Union and a representative from the British Horse Society will check on the welfare of the animals once a year.
