Newcastle: Man charged with murder after suspected stabbing
A man has been charged with murder after another man was apparently stabbed in Newcastle.
Beimnet Gebreab, 49, was found seriously injured at an address in Dilston Road, Fenham, on Monday just after 06:00 GMT.
He died from wounds which police said were caused by a bladed article.
A 38-year-old man, of Dilston Road, has been remanded in custody after being charged with murder and is due before Newcastle magistrates on Wednesday.
