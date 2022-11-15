Teenagers deny murdering dad of four outside his home
- Published
Three teenagers have denied murdering a father of four who died when he was attacked outside his home.
Nathaniel Wardle, 43, known as Natty, died outside his home in St Hilda's Avenue, Wallsend, on 20 June.
At Newcastle Crown Court, Mohammed Rabani, 18, pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted a charge of possessing a bladed article.
Two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be identified because of their ages, also pleaded not guilty to murder.
One pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article and the other denied carrying an offensive weapon.
Mr Wardle's family had previously described him as "an incredibly funny man, who always looked to make others smile and his generosity was known by so many".
All three defendants face a trial which is due to begin this week.