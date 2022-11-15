Ushaw Moor: Mum charged with murder of son, 3

A woman has been charged with the murder of her three-year-old son.

Christina Robinson, 28, is due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court over the death of Dwelaniyah Robinson on 5 November.

Emergency services were called to a home at Bracken Court in Ushaw Moor, County Durham, and the child was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Ms Robinson will also face a charge of child neglect.

Durham Police said its officers remained at the property in Ushaw Moor while inquiries continue.

