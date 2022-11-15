Newcastle: Murder probe after man dies of suspected stab injuries
- Published
A murder investigation has begun after a man died of suspected stab wounds.
Police were called to an address in Dilston Road, Newcastle, early on Monday after reports of concerns for the welfare of a man.
A 49-year-old man was found with injuries believed to have been caused by a bladed instrument and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Northumbria Police confirmed a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Ch Insp Angela Hudson said: "At this early stage, we believe all parties were known to each other and that there is no wider risk to the public.
"Our officers remain in the area to carry out a range of inquiries and offer reassurance to the public. Anyone with any concerns are encouraged to speak to them directly."
