Blaine Hammond murder: Men guilty of Sunderland killing
- Published
Two men who brutally beat a man and dumped him in disused exchange box have been found guilty of murder.
Louis Whelan and Anthony Keating, both 23, attacked Blaine Hammond, 22, and left him for dead in Sunderland on 3 December.
Northumbria Police said it was a "shocking and brutal attack" which had left Mr Hammond's family bereft.
Both men will be sentenced at a later date following the four-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court.
After beating Mr Hammond, Whelan and Keating dragged him to an unused telephone exchange box on Saltburn Road and abandoned him, detectives said.
Mr Hammond was pronounced dead at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Sharon Chatterton said Whelan, of Watling Street, Towcester in Northamptonshire, and Keating, of Palmerston Road, Sunderland, had put Mr Hammond's family through the further ordeal of a trial by denying their guilt.
She said: "Our thoughts remain with Blaine's loved ones following his tragic death and we will continue to support them in any way that we can.
"This was a shocking and brutal attack which has left a family without a son, brother, nephew, uncle, grandson and a dear friend."
Whelan and Keating were remanded into custody until sentencing.
