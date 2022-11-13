Newcastle hospital trial pill shrinks young patients' brain tumours
- Published
Two young patients, whose brain tumours kept growing despite treatment, have had their lives transformed taking part in a clinical trial of a new pill.
Pixiebell, nine, and Izzy, 19, who have low-grade glioma, have been taking Tovorafenib weekly for the last year and both have seen shrinkage on scans.
They suffered side effects previously with chemotherapy.
Researchers at Newcastle's Great North Children's Hospital (GNCH) said the drug could be a "game-changer".
Pixiebell, from Manchester, was five when she was diagnosed and had chemotherapy over four years, during which time she lost her hair.
She said: "I [now] take five of the tablets every Friday and get on with my life and my dancing.
"I've had three scans since being on them and every time there's been shrinkage."
Both Pixiebell and Izzy have taken the tablets for the last 12 months at home, with monthly check-ups at GNCH.
There are 36 centres worldwide taking part in the trial. Izzy, from Birmingham, was the first patient in the UK to take part in the study.
Izzy said: "I have days when I get really upset and sometimes I think, 'it always happens to me'.
"But when I starting taking the tablet you could see the difference almost straight away, the shrinkage.
"In the medical world I'm famous."
The trial is being coordinated by Dr Quentin Campbell-Hewson and run by Professor Simon Bailey, who are both consultant paediatric oncologists at GNCH.
Dr Campbell-Hewson said: "This drug has the potential to be a game-changer.
"Low-grade gliomas can be difficult to manage because treatments like chemotherapy can cause long-term damage, especially in children whose central nervous system is developing.
"Unlike chemotherapy and radiotherapy, this particular drug targets the tumour without damaging the surrounding healthy areas."
Prof Simon Bailey said: "When Pixiebell and Izzy first came to see the team, they had already undergone surgery and gruelling rounds of chemotherapy without long-lasting success.
"Pixie and Izzy's progress since starting the trial has surpassed all our expectations."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.