Elswick attack: Boy, 14, left critically ill
- Published
A 14-year-old boy is critically ill in hospital after being attacked in Newcastle.
Three teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
Northumbria Police said there had been a disturbance in Elswick Road, Elswick, at about 18:30 GMT on Wednesday.
A man and a woman, both aged 40, have been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The injured boy was found by an ambulance crew and was taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical but stable.
All of those arrested remain in custody.
The police force said in a statement: "Officers remain in the area to carry out a range of inquiries.
"There is no wider risk to the public."
