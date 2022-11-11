Sunderland ice rink scrapped over cost of living impact
- Published
An ice rink will not return to Sunderland over Christmas because of fears people will "not be able to afford to pay" to use it.
The Business Improvement District (BID) was concerned it would have to pick up the £100,000 cost if the Keel Square attraction went underused.
Chief executive Sharon Appleby told councillors it was "not a good enough use of the money" for a short period.
She added a "whole range of things" are being planned over the festive period.
It includes the return of Santa's grotto over the coming weeks and the reindeer dash, as well as a food and drink market, the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A Christmas lights switch on takes place on 17 November, featuring Black Cats legend Kevin Phillips.
The rink had been advertised online and returned to the city in 2021 following an absence in 2020 due to the pandemic.
"The main reason is actually from a budget point of view and I think the cost of living, people will not be able to afford to pay for the skate," said Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID.
"If they don't pay then it costs the BID around £100,000.
"For me that's not a good enough use of the money, for that short space of time."
'World Cup risk'
The city council's economic prosperity scrutiny committee also heard of plans for showcasing the Fifa World Cup, with a campaign to highlight venues screening games.
However, Stephen Savage, council assistant director of regulatory services, said hosting large city centre events, such as a big screen, was not financially viable.
"Particularly in winter, a private enterprise might take a risk in the summer, and it's all dependent on how far England gets through the competition as to whether you're going to get the money back," he said.
"Basically, it's a massive risk.
"It takes the food out of the mouths of local bars who during this period will do quite well".
