Women jailed over Washington burglary that led to pensioner's death
A woman has been jailed for killing a man who had a heart attack minutes after she burgled his home.
Sarah Daniel, 34, went to Billy Jackson's property in Concord, Washington, on 24 September last year looking for alcohol and cigarettes.
The 71-year-old later died in hospital.
Daniel was convicted of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit burglary at Newcastle Crown Court in April. Her accomplice Leanne English, 40, was also convicted for the burglary.
A third defendant, David Bulmer, 20, of Bramston Way, Washington, was found not guilty of both manslaughter and conspiracy to commit burglary.
Following the hearing, Mr Jackson's family said they had "struggled to come to terms with what happened to Billy".
In a statement they said: "Billy was such a kind, gentle generous man.
"He was a very old-school man who would go out of his way to help and do what he could for anyone. To think that someone had hurt him makes us feel physically sick to the stomach and absolutely broken."
The court heard Daniel, of Waterloo Walk, Washington, entered Mr Jackson's home in Hertburn Gardens late at night while English, also of Waterloo Walk, waited outside.
CCTV footage showed them later leaving the area with a third person.
Det Sgt Steve Brown, of Northumbria Police, said he was "pleased that both Daniel and English have been convicted for their parts in Mr Jackson's death".
He said: "Billy was a vulnerable man who should have been safe inside his home.
"Instead, he was preyed upon by two women who wanted to burgle him - all for some tobacco and cigarettes."
Bulmer and Daniel were each also found guilty of aggravated burglary against a different victim which occurred one week before Mr Jackson's death.
On the evening of 17 September, the duo forced their way into the victim's address, assaulted him with a baseball bat and stole cash, a mobile phone and a bank card.
Daniel was also convicted of fraud and English convicted of common assault relating to crimes against the same victim three months prior, on 18 June, when they stole his wallet and used a card to withdraw cash.
Daniel was jailed for a total of 20 years for manslaughter, conspiracy to commit burglary, aggravated burglary and fraud.
English was sentenced to five years and five months for conspiracy to commit burglary and common assault.
Bulmer was convicted of aggravated burglary and was jailed for seven years.
