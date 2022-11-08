Southwick firework attack: Five arrested after two burned on Bonfire Night
Five people have been arrested after a rocket attack on Bonfire Night which left a 14-year-old boy and a police officer seriously injured.
Northumbria Police said the officer was talking to the boy and another teenager in Southwick, Sunderland, when a gang launched fireworks at them.
One hit the boy, injuring his arm, and then exploded on the officer's side, seriously burning his arm and torso.
Det Ch Insp Sean McGuigan said the force was "appalled" by what happened.
"We'd once again ask the public for their cooperation and support and ask anyone who is yet to come forward to get in touch," he said.
Four males, aged between 14 and 19, and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.
The attack happened at 22:25 GMT on Friday in Carlisle Terrace, after which the 10 male youths ran away, police said.
The force believes the group was responsible for other pockets of disorder in the Southwick area which started earlier in the evening.
The 14-year-old boy was left with hearing loss but the second teenager escaped serious injury despite a firework exploding near his face.
Police are asking for information about footage or posts about the incident on social media.
They are also asking anyone who saw similar behaviour elsewhere in the area earlier that night to contact them.
