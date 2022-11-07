Newcastle: Asylum hotel is worse than prison, says man
- Published
An asylum seeker says he has considered taking his own life because of the "miserable" conditions at the Newcastle hotel where he is housed.
The man, who entered the UK illegally from the Middle East, said he would rather be in prison because he would be better treated.
It follows a damning council report which found refugees in the city were left vulnerable and without fresh food.
The Home Office said it had not had any complaints about the hotel.
'Awful system'
The whistleblower, who did not want to be identified, said he has resorted to working as an escort to earn money for food and travel.
"People can stay here 12 or 14 months and I cannot do that. We are in the middle of nowhere, we are not allowed to stay out for a night, we are not allowed visitors, he said.
"What do they expect us to do? Sit in our room all the time and do nothing? It is an awful system."
The asylum seeker, who is in his 20s, added: "I wish I could go to prison because they get better treatment there. The hotel is worse than a prison.
"I have told them that if they don't do something to solve it then I could do something they won't like, I have thought about taking my own life.
"The conditions we live in are terrible and I don't think I am asking for anything extraordinary."
The man told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that when he first arrived at the hotel, his room smelled of damp.
He said dozens of men were living there with no cooking facilities and the food was "absolutely terrible".
He claimed others housed in the hotel were afraid to speak out, in case it damaged their asylum claims.
'Shortage of accommodation'
The Home Office said it provided support to asylum seekers "who would otherwise be destitute".
A spokesperson added: "This includes accommodation and utilities as well as a weekly allowance for food, clothing, transport and goods."
Mears, which is contracted to provide housing for asylum seekers in the North East, said it used hotels because of a "significant rise in the number of people seeking asylum, and a shortage of suitable accommodation".
It said the hotel "was refurbished in March 2020 and is rated as of a good standard".
All rooms are en suite, with TV, wi-fi access and a 24-hour reception, according to Mears.
A spokesperson added: "Three meals a day are provided, menus are varied, all dietary requirements including cultural or religious are catered for. The food provision is in line with NHS Eatwell guidance and all environmental health standards are met."