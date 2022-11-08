Northumberland Street in Newcastle revamp to start in 2023
A major revamp of a city centre shopping street has been put on hold until the new year.
Newcastle City Council says work to install a number of 50ft (15m) high lighting pillars along Northumberland Street will start in 2023.
It wants to extend the revamp using funds awarded for a pedestrianisation scheme, which is no longer going ahead.
The plans for the huge masts inspired by Holy Island were announced in January.
More greenery and seating are also part of the scheme, which was due to start this spring, with the local council saying it wanted to create a "simple, elegant and welcoming environment".
The authority hopes to extend the plans to try to use up government Levelling Up funding which was awarded for the pedestrianisation of Blackett Street, which were shelved last month.
A council spokesperson said: "As part of our commitment to deliver the long-term vision to transform the heart of Newcastle into a cleaner, greener, more welcoming place, we are continuing with our plans to redevelop Northumberland Street into a more attractive and pleasant place.
"Future plans will reflect the original proposal, with new lighting masts and paving, inspired by the medieval pilgrims' journey to Lindisfarne. There will also be new street furniture and more trees and planting, helping us create a greener, bee-friendly city centre and allowing for a sustainable drainage system that will improve the climate resilience of the city".
The council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it would update businesses and traders on the street as soon as possible.
It is not yet known how the work could affect street traders with long-standing pitches.
A redesign is also under way of both Saville Row and Ridley Place, two of the side streets that lead on to Northumberland Street, which are set to become areas for pop-up food stalls and markets showcasing local art and other products.
