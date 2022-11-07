Newcastle Fenwick Christmas window reveal attracts mixed views
The Fenwick Christmas window display has attracted a mixed response after its grand unveiling.
The Newcastle department store teamed up with children's illustrator and author Lauren Child, to reveal Clarice Bean: Think Like an Elf, on Sunday.
But the online reveal was criticised for being "pre-recorded" and others said they were "disappointed" with the lack of "Christmas magic".
Store director Kieran McBride defended the launch.
"The story is told really clearly and for me traditions are created and new memories are created as well," he told BBC Radio Newcastle.
Part of Northumberland Street was closed to the public with only invited guests, including children from local schools and those in hospital, able to attend.
The window was unveiled on social media to the public and is now fully open so passers-by can see it.
Mr McBride said the online reveal was done to avoid "overcrowding" outside the store but he did not rule out an expanded opening in the future.
"It will always be about safety," he said.
"The feedback we have had over the last few years from the online reveal was so well received, and revealing the Christmas window online allows everyone to enjoy it, no matter where they are in the world."
The character Clarice Bean is shown across eight windows she tries to save her family's Christmas and stop the festive spirit from floating away.
The store has had a Christmas window display since 1971 and previous themes have included Shaun the Sheep and The Wind in the Willows.
"It's the first time that Fenwick has worked directly with an author to create a window such as this," Mr McBride added.
"The whole story is really about Christmas through the eyes of a child."
The official Fenwick Newcastle Facebook page has attracted more than one thousand comments.
A large number criticised the online unveiling itself - which in the past attracted some 250,000 views when it was live streamed - while others said they were "disappointed" by the design.
There was also praise for the display and author - who was there for the launch - and those involved in bringing it to life.
"I don't think we can always look back, we have to continue to look forward as well and I think that's captured," Mr McBride added.
"It's a real family tradition and we hope to continue that."
