Tynemouth crash: Cyclist seriously hurt in hit-and-run
- Published
A cyclist has been seriously hurt in a hit-and-run incident in Tynemouth.
The 29-year-old man suffered a serious head injury after a collision with a car outside Park Hotel in Beach Road at about 16:00 GMT on Saturday.
Northumbria Police said the car left the scene, which was near to ongoing renovation works on the road.
In an appeal to find the driver of the car, officers have urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward with information.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.