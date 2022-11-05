Leamside railway line: Plans to build £745m rail link welcomed by MPs
Building a £745m railway link would improve job prospects and provide economic growth needed in north-east England, MPs have said.
The proposed line from Pelaw in Gateshead, via Washington, to South Hylton in Sunderland forms part of a scheme to restore the Leamside Line.
Washington is one of the largest towns in England without a railway station.
Labour and Conservative MPs said "the case makes itself" and added the plans were "part of the Levelling Up agenda".
The rail extension, known as the Washington Metro loop, would create new stations in Follingsby, Washington North and Washington South.
The plans were submitted to the Joint Transport Committee on Friday.
The scheme falls under a wider project to reopen the 21-mile long Leamside railway, which was closed in 1964.
Washington and Sunderland West Labour MP Sharon Hodgson said: "We have fought and fought for this, people deserve this line.
"People could leave their cars at home and they can take jobs in parts of the region they had never thought they would be able to consider," she told BBC Look North.
Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon and Labour MP for Blaydon Liz Twist were among the politicians backing the scheme.
Sedgefield Conservative MP Paul Howell said: "It needs to be seen that the government is looking to the North as well as everywhere else in the country."
In October, an academic study claimed the government's levelling up programme was failing in the North East.
However Mr Howell said: "I know from speaking to ministers the levelling up agenda is loud and proud."
John Marshall, from the North East Chamber of Commerce, said investing in the new extension "would provide an opportunity" to help combat the financial challenges ahead.
