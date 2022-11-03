Northumberland: Police called after man disrupts council meeting
- Published
Police had to be called to a council chamber when a member of the public began causing a disturbance .
The Northumberland County Council meeting at County Hall, Morpeth, was halted on Wednesday afternoon.
Staff and councillors had to retreat from the room while officers apprehended a man in relation to breach of the peace. He later left.
The front door was then locked so people were "secure" and they were told to leave "fairly quickly" afterwards.
It follows similar interruptions at both the July and September meetings of full council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Escorted off premises'
Speaking at the meeting, council interim chief executive Rick O'Farrell described it as "another unfortunate event".
"The individual has been escorted off the premises by police," he said.
"We have locked the front door so we are secure. After the conclusion of the meeting, leave the entire premises fairly quickly just in case he comes back after police take him away from the site.
"We will be taking further action to make sure this doesn't happen again."
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said officers were called shortly after 14:30 GMT, following a report of a disturbance.
"It was reported that a member of the public had disrupted a meeting which was being held inside," they said.
"Officers attended and spoke to a man in relation to breach of the peace.
"He subsequently left the premises and was offered appropriate advice."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.