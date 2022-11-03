Wallsend toddler has loo seat removed from neck by fire crews
Firefighters have freed a two-year-old girl whose head got trapped in her toilet seat after she tried to wear it.
Kay Stewart was alerted by cries of "Mammy - I'm stuck" to find daughter Harper's head stuck in the toilet training seat at home in Wallsend.
Harper's teenage sister called Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) for help after trying with her mother to free the toddler on Tuesday.
Crews said Harper had been "very brave" as they used small tools to remove it.
Station manager Trevor Sturrock said crews arrived at the family's home "in just a matter of minutes".
He said it was something she had to be "very still for" and could have been "really frightening for such a little person".
"Harper was very brave which helped the firefighters complete the rescue," he added.
Ms Stewart said the arrival of the firefighters helped calmed down both her daughter and herself.
The 37-year-old said: "I was so relieved when the firefighters turned up - I'd been trying everything to get it off when my older daughter said she'd called the fire service for help.
"They turned up, blue lights and everything, and the kids loved it. They were so calming and kept the other kids busy whilst helping Harper."
Fire crews added "no two days are the same" in their jobs and wished the family well with their future potty training.
