Hendon fire: Woman dead and man taken to hospital
A woman has died and a man has been seriously injured in a house fire.
It broke out at a property in Minorca Close, Sunderland, in the early hours of Monday.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said the pair, both in their 70s, were taken from the home and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the blaze in being investigated but it is not believed to be suspicious, police said.
The fire service said: "The thoughts of everyone at the service are with the woman's family at this time and with the man who remains in hospital with injuries sustained in the fire."
