Sunderland bus strike: Further walkouts for November and December
- Published
Bus drivers in Sunderland have announced plans to strike at Christmas as their dispute over pay continues.
The GMB union, which represents the Stagecoach drivers, said services would be affected for 10 days across November and December.
The drivers have already taken six strike days after rejecting a proposed pay rise of 4%, with a further 2% to follow later in the year.
Stagecoach has previously apologised for the disruption.
"Withdrawing their labour"
The union stated drivers would take action on 5 November, 15-19 November, 23-24 December and 26-27 December.
Stuart Gilhespy, GMB organiser, said: "Drivers are doing the only thing they can to make ends meet for their families - withdrawing their labour.
"Instead of continuing to bring misery to their staff and the people of Sunderland, why won't Stagecoach get round the table and offer a pay deal to help drivers with the cost of living crisis?"
An attempt to reach a pay agreement with hundreds of bus drivers and avert a strike failed at the beginning of October.
At the time Stagecoach said it had made "numerous offers" to the GMB union which would make Sunderland drivers among the "highest paid of any bus drivers in the region".
