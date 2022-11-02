Hexham quarry: Greenbelt site on banks of River Tyne approved
A plan to quarry millions of tonnes of sand and gravel from a greenbelt site is to go ahead despite local opposition.
Northumberland County Council's strategic planning committee has approved the extraction of 5.8m tonnes of material from Anick Grange Haugh, near Hexham.
The work, by Thompsons of Prudhoe, will be carried out over a 25-year period.
The company said it would create a lake and wetlands when work is complete.
Hexham Town Council previously strongly objected to the proposals, citing concerns over an increase of heavy traffic and an increased risk of pollution to the River Tyne.
It also questioned the need for sand and gravel, suggesting the use of more environmentally sustainable building materials such as timber.
Shortfall in reserves
Sandhoe Parish Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the site would be an "eyesore" and could deter tourists from visiting the area.
A total of 71 objections from local residents have been received, with concerns about traffic issues and the loss of the greenbelt as well as ruining views of a "beautiful" section of the Tyne Valley.
However, a report put before the planning committee identified a shortfall in reserves of sand and gravel, meaning further provision was needed, with Anick Grange being one of the three sites identified to provide it.
The report also stated that the proposed activity would have a "limited impact" on the openness of the green belt, with no features above existing ground level. It added the restoration of the site to a lake would "preserve the openness of the green belt".
