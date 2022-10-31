Gateshead crash: Five males hurt, two critically, after car hits lamppost
Five people have been injured, two critically, after a car hit a lamppost in Gateshead.
Emergency services were called to the collision on Kingsway North at Team Valley Trading Estate at 22:25 GMT on Sunday.
Northumbria Police said for reasons yet to be established, a blue Vauxhall Astra left the road and hit a lamppost.
A suspect is being held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, police said.
'Serious collision'
Three of the males suffered serious injuries and are in hospital, with two of them critically injured, police said.
Two others suffered minor injuries.
Sgt John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police's motor patrols department, said: "This is a serious collision which left a number of occupants with significant injuries.
"We are absolutely determined to find out what happened in the moments prior to this collision and are now asking the public to assist our investigation."
He urged any witnesses to come forward and asked drivers to check for dashcam footage.
